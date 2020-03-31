Frustration

My son Calvin and my three youngest grandsons are visiting right now. The boys attend school in Fulton County where the Coronavirus has been rampant for some time now. I’m delighted that they are here, not in Fulton County, but I’m frustrated with their school assignments. Every student is issued an iPad at the beginning of the year to be used in lieu of textbooks. I totally disagree with that idea. Two of the boys have attention deficit disorder (ADD) and have trouble concentrating. Putting electronic devices in their hands in school and expecting them to do schoolwork is like handing a blowtorch to an arsonist and expecting him to grill steak. What a ridiculous idea! At first opportunity, they’ll be off on some website more exciting than physics or math.
Anyway, the boys must sign on to their website to do schoolwork at 9:30 every morning except weekends and do various assignments the teachers have posted there. In return, the teachers reward or punish them with grades. Having taught for 34 years, I know how interested in grades most boys are when they are out of school, no matter the reason. I know about its being for their own good and they should be mature enough, etc. I also know that no one in this household can help a student with physics if he needs it, or math. The concept of education is to teach a lesson and then practice it. Be careful, teachers; you’ll work yourself right out of a job. Let the computers do the teaching? What then do we need teachers for? Well, let me be the first to tell you that this system is...
