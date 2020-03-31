Mayor Varnadore makes statement on pandemic

Tuesday, March 31. 2020
By Noah Gardner

The Baxley City Council held its meeting March 25 at 8:30 a.m. During the meeting, Mayor Tim Varnadore made the following statement:

“As most of you are aware, the number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia and our surrounding communities continue to rise. Our community continues to be very proactive in the steps being taken during these trying times and will continue throughout the coming days. First, I would like to thank our citizens for abiding by the recommendations that are being passed down from our Federal and State Departments. Secondly, I would like to say thank you, to our staff and local partners for their efforts of collaboration in keeping our citizens’ health and well-being at the forefront in the decision-making process. I would like to acknowledge that these are unprecedented and challenging times for our community and day-to-day lifestyles.

“We encourage everyone to stay up-to-date as our Department of Health...


To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
