Appling has confirmed cases of COVID-19

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Tuesday, March 31. 2020
Comments (0)
By Jamie Gardner

The Baxley News-Banner confirmed Monday that Appling County has two cases of COVID-19. Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Darrell Holcomb confirmed to the newspaper that the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Southeast Health District reported to him Monday there are two cases in Appling County.

The Southeast Health District is investigating the cases and will provide guidance to potentially exposed individuals. Appling County public safety officials met Monday to discuss this latest development and are actively monitoring the situation.

Appling EMA added that citizens should continue to follow the recommendations of health officials and if you feel that you have symptoms, call your healthcare provider. More information about COVID-19 can be found at cdc.gov and dph.georgia.gov. It is imperative that all citizens, follow the guidelines issued by...


To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner