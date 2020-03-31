Appling has confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Jamie Gardner
The Baxley News-Banner confirmed Monday that Appling County has two cases of COVID-19. Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Darrell Holcomb confirmed to the newspaper that the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Southeast Health District reported to him Monday there are two cases in Appling County.
The Southeast Health District is investigating the cases and will provide guidance to potentially exposed individuals. Appling County public safety officials met Monday to discuss this latest development and are actively monitoring the situation.
Appling EMA added that citizens should continue to follow the recommendations of health officials and if you feel that you have symptoms, call your healthcare provider. More information about COVID-19 can be found at cdc.gov and dph.georgia.gov. It is imperative that all citizens, follow the guidelines issued by...
