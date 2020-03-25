When the world screeches to a halt, we rarely raise our heads to notice because the catastrophe is usually somewhere else far away. Perhaps a tsunami has decimated India, or a tornado ripped up some town we’ve never heard of out west. We might whisper a prayer, but the calamity soon slips from our minds. What about when Baxley stops? It never does, or so we think, but it did a week ago. Baxley, our home, our little corner of the world, slid to a screeching halt right under our noses and left us spell bound. We hardly knew what to do with ourselves. Pandemics don’t happen here in Baxley in 2020. But one did.
First, we all ran out and bought up all the toilet paper, throwing other people into turmoil and irritation. Larry and I welcomed our elder son home with 3 of his 4 boys. They live in Fulton County where several cases of the virus have already stirred up trouble. The boys have much schoolwork to do and start at 9 most mornings to get finished. It’s been a long hard week. Tomorrow the boys’ schools are supposed to run a different way. It’s only been a week and they’re already changing it again. We are all stumbling about in this strange situation; nobody seems to know what to do, but we’ll get there eventually.
Inside the house, boys who go to school on foot or online must be fed. They eat a lot. Imagine the stacks of food: bacon, eggs, grits, pancakes, sausages, and biscuits. That’s just for breakfast. In a matter of hours, they’ll be hungry again. This grandma hasn’t spent so many hours in the kitchen since they were here last.
“Grandma, can you make cabbage soup?” Trey asked.
“Of course,” I replied, and...
Surviving the virus
