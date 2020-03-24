Mrs. Rosa Lee Swanson, the eldest of eight children, was born March 24, 1926. She departed this life on March 18, 2020. Mrs. Swanson was born in Town, Georgia to the late Mattie Bell William and Warner King. When she was a baby, her mother married the late Solo Harris who raised her as his own. She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Mr. Dave Rufus Swanson.
For most of her adult life she was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church. However, after Mount Olive changed its location, she began attending Thankful New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church, became a member and remained there until her death.
Mrs. Rosa loved her church and took great joy in worshipping the Lord; she loved canning food, working in her garden, washing clothes and taking care of her family.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Frances Coley, sisters, Eatha J. Coley, Barbara J. Harris and Gladys McAurthur and brother, Robert.
To cherish her memories she leaves three daughters: Birdee Grace, Palm Coast Florida, Dorothy Swanson, Jacksonville, Florida, and Pearlie Hall (Paul), Baxley. One sister, Ellen Allen, Augusta; two brothers, Larry Harris and Elmo Harris, Brunswick. Twelve grandchildren: Derrick Hall, Baxley; Stanley (Alice) Hall, Houston, Texas; Lenus (Maqueta) Hall, Macon; Sabrina (Andrew) Ruffin, Manassas, Virginia; Deborah (Clifford) Jones, Baxley; Sheila (Leon) Foley, Baxley; Xandi (Kenny) Walton, Waynesville; Tamika Swanson, Darrell Swanson and Travis Swanson, Jacksonville, Florida; Pamala Coley, Christopher Coley and Keith Coley of Brooklyn, New York. She also leaves many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her church family.
Funeral Services were held at Old Field Memorial Gardens on Saturday, March 21 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jamie T. Paulk officiating and Rev. Zachrus Walton presiding. Repast was at Thankful New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church social hall.
Active pallbearers were Derrick Hall, Brandon Scott, Travis Swanson, Woody Coley, and Darrell Swanson.
Honorary attendants were Ushers of Thankful New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church.
Musical selections were rendered by the Thankful New Jersey Church choir, sister Kim Baker, and Reverend Christopher Wilson.
Professional services were entrusted to C. M. Brown Funeral Home.
