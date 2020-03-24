Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Tammy Diane Smith who went to her heavenly home on March 19, 2020. She was a native of Appling County and attended First Assembly Church of God.
Tammy was a kindhearted woman, a loving wife and mother who spoiled her grandchildren without apologies. She was sweet with a side of zest. She loved Jesus, working in her yards, and the occasional bit of juicy gossip. More than anything, she loved her family. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 40 years, Glenn Smith. They were perfectly matched, and the teasing never stopped. Although when he went too far, he knew not to come home without a candy bar and a Pepsi. She also leaves behind 3 children, Mandy (Jason) Moody, Julie (Jeremy) Hallman, and Matthew Smith. However, the lights of her life were her three grandchildren: Thomas Moody, Hayden Hallman, and Trystan Moody. They did no wrong and you would never convince her otherwise. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Pat (Glen) Carter and a brother, Roger (Kim) Williams.
She was preceded in death by her mother Azalee Green Williams, father Earnest Willie Williams, two brothers Larry Williams and Phillip Poole, Jr, one sister Glenda Sue Poole, and one niece Kayla Poole Harmon.
The funeral service was held Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Ronnie Rentz and the Reverend David Price officiating.
Entombment will be held at the Omega Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation was held Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.
Honorary Pallbearers were Lewis and Lynn White, Gary and Jeanette Jones, Jerry and Brenda Hallman, Craig and Sonia Eason and Royce and Mary Dean.
The family assembled at the residence of Glenn and Tammy Smith, 344 James Stanfield Rd. in Surrency.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Tammy Diane Smith.
