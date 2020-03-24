Betty Jean Quinn, 84, of Baxley, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Quinn was born June 13, 1935 in Appling County to the late Alphonso Burke and the late Lessie Orvin Burke. She was a member of First Baptist Church and was a retired bank teller at Suntrust Bank.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Quinn was preceded in death by her husband, Colin Guyton Quinn, a grandson, David Beckworth, sons-in-law, Carl Greenway and Raymond Thompson, sister, Sarah Varnadore and a brother, Paul “Buck” Burke.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Tim Page of Baxley, Teresa and Randy Herndon of Surrency, Terry Thompson of Baxley and Trudy and Brant Smith of Dunwoody; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rhoda Warren of Baxley and Linda and Bill Inman of Fernandina, FL, brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Mary Burke of Baxley, Jimmy “Red” and Francis Burke of Fitzgerald and Dwain and Carolyn Hutto of Baxley; brother-in-law, Carlton Varnadore of Baxley. Seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services were held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Brown, Rev. James Lightsey and Rev. Joe Ferguson officiating.
Interment followed in Zoar Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Michael Page, Drew Herndon, Jason Aycock, Haden Beckworth, Turner Beckworth and Michael Delaney.
Honorary Pallbearers were all friends and family in attendance.
Remembrances may be made to Hospice of Southeast Georgia or Breast Cancer Awareness.
Musical selections were rendered by David Williams and Marilyn Bass.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
BETTY JEAN QUINN
