SHERRY ANN LEGGETT

Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Tuesday, March 24. 2020
Sherry Ann Leggett, 55, of Baxley passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Appling County Hospital after an extended illness. Daughter of the late Bob Williams and preceded in death by her son Wesley John Dennison and a brother Bobby Edward Williams, she was a member of Big Oaks Church of God.
 
Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Tommy Leggett of Baxley, her mother, Julia Wade Harris of Alma, daughter, Kandace Dennison of Baxley, brothers, Carroll Turner (Diane) of Gautier, MS., Danny Turner (Selina) of Alma, sisters, Karen Richardson (Terrell), Robin Crosby (Alvin) of Baxley, and grandchildren Dulce and Elijah John Dennison and Lorenzo Gonzalez.
 
Memorial services were held Tuesday, March 17, at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Crosby Funeral Home with the Rev. Virginia Herrington and Rev. Mark Grimes officiating.  The family received friends Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
 
Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
