Clifton Dewayne Higgins, 73, of Baxley passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup.
Mr. Higgins was born October 1, 1946 in Appling County to the late Hugh Dorsey Higgins and the late Masie Lucille Rhoden Higgins. He was a retired Meat Department Manager for Kroger.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Higgins was preceded in death by his wife, Sonja Kay Higgins and brothers, Sherod Higgins and Robert Higgins.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Donna Higgins of Bogart; sister and brother-in-law, Loutrell and Jimmy Harris of Waycross; sisters-in-law, Annette Higgins and Dot Higgins both of Baxley and Millie (Kenny) Snodgrass of Melbourne, FL. Granddaughter, Savannah Higgins and grandson, Liam Higgins both of Bogart; as well as an abundance of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Patrick Higgins, E.C. Everett and Lloyd Beecher officiating.
Interment followed in Zoar Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Brent Higgins, Tyler Higgins, Clifton Kersey, Jared Beecher, Brent Johnson and Jarred Stevens.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
