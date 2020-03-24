AURA SEARS GRIMES

Aura Sears Grimes, 83, of Baxley passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Community Hospice in Vidalia.

Mrs. Grimes was born September 5, 1936 in Warren, Ohio to the late Kenneth B. Sears and the late Harriet Sloan Sears. She was a retired Microbiologist and a member of Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Mrs. Grimes was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Wayne Co. Quilt Guild, and the Appling County Garden Club and was a volunteer with the Appling Healthcare Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, William N.H. “Nick” Grimes of Baxley; daughters and sons-in-law, Sara L. and Tom Marren of Baxley and Dr. Harriet and John Stahlmon of Monterey, TN; son, William N. “Bill” Grimes of Baxley; sisters and brother-in-law, Dr. Elva S. Farrell of Sarasota, FL and Cordella S. and Gene LaRoe of Eustis, FL; brothers and sister-in-law, Don and Eileen Sears of Baxley and Jim Sears of Umatilla, FL. Seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren also survive.

In honor of Mrs. Grimes’ request, there will be no memorial service.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
