By Jamie Gardner
The Appling County Commissioners held a called meeting on Thursday, March 19. During the meeting, the commission approved a bid from Prime Contractors (a state approved contractor) for the renovation of the Appling County Library facility. The bid price was $1,075,853.07. The majority of the funds for this project will come from the state of Georgia. Appling County will only provide approximately $100,000.00 in matching funds.
It was noted that the contractor would try to use local companies for sub-contract work on the renovation project.
The Okefenokee Library...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Million-dollar library renovation approved at called county meeting
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)