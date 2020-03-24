Million-dollar library renovation approved at called county meeting

Kelly Turner
Tuesday, March 24. 2020
By Jamie Gardner

The Appling County Commissioners held a called meeting on Thursday, March 19. During the meeting, the commission approved a bid from Prime Contractors (a state approved contractor) for the renovation of the Appling County Library facility. The bid price was $1,075,853.07. The majority of the funds for this project will come from the state of Georgia. Appling County will only provide approximately $100,000.00 in matching funds.

It was noted that the contractor would try to use local companies for sub-contract work on the renovation project.

The Okefenokee Library...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
