Appling Health reports COVID-19 restrictions and testing

As of March 23, Appling Healthcare has not received any positive COVID-19 test results; however, multiple test results are pending. The Georgia Department of Public Health and Appling Healthcare will update the community with any confirmed cases.
Appling Healthcare announces the following procedural changes are in place effective immediately and until further notice.
• All patient visits to Appling Healthcare’s main hospital are suspended except one parent or caregiver for patients under the age of 18.
• All staff within the main hospital, nursing home, and physician clinics are being screened daily.
• All patients must have an order from a physician or provider for all outpatient services, unless seeking emergency care.
• Appling Healthcare’s physician clinics are requiring all patients to call prior to their visits, as they currently are not accepting any walk-ins. Patients under the age of 18 must be accompanied by one adult only.
In addition, Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation Pavilion...
