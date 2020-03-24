Coronavirus slows Baxley drastically

Kelly Turner
Tuesday, March 24. 2020
By Mary Ann Ellis

In front of Community Bank of Hwy. 341 on Monday afternoon, March 16, about 6 o’clock, very light traffic eased along the four lanes. The sidewalks were empty. Not one set of parents strolled with a baby carriage in the nice spring weather. No bicycles, no joggers, and no kids were in sight. And then the Walmart parking lot appeared, full like on Christmas Eve. The rest of the town looked like a ghost town, but Walmart bustled, teeming with customers.

The Chamber of Commerce posted on their website a list of businesses that have closed or changed their hours because of the virus. Closed were AG South, City Hall’s lobby, Eason’s Krazy Cakes, Fulghum Drugs except for drive thru, Jin’s Buffet, Kobe’s, dining room of KFC, dining room of Domino’s Pizza, Interstate Credit Union except for drive thru, Ray’s Steak and Ribs, Sarah’s Florist for the next few Saturdays, and Zaxby’s dining room. Burger King is opening an hour late and closing an hour early. Encore Allstars are cancelled until further notice. Check the Chamber of Commerce website for more information. It changes every day.

Inside the houses...

