Coronavirus, past time to get serious

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Columns
Wednesday, March 18. 2020
Comments (0)
Last week, my opinion spoke of the emergence of the novel coronavirus which has been dubbed 2019-nCoV. The impending humanitarian threat has in a relatively short time reared its ugly head in 123 of the 195 countries throughout the world. It’s not my intent to be redundant, but the seriousness of what is transpiring appears to have been simply overlooked as many people are yet to realize the need for effective preventative measures as suggested by the Center for Disease Control.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the first documented case in the United States was reported early this year. On January 19, 2020 a 35-year-old man presented to an urgent care clinic in Snohomish County, Washington, with a 4-day history of cough and subjective fever. On checking into the clinic, the patient put on a mask in the waiting room. After waiting approximately 20 minutes, he was taken into an examination room and underwent evaluation by a provider. He disclosed that he had returned to Washington State on January 15 after traveling to visit family in Wuhan, China. The patient stated that he had seen a health alert from the...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner