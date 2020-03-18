Last week, my opinion spoke of the emergence of the novel coronavirus which has been dubbed 2019-nCoV. The impending humanitarian threat has in a relatively short time reared its ugly head in 123 of the 195 countries throughout the world. It’s not my intent to be redundant, but the seriousness of what is transpiring appears to have been simply overlooked as many people are yet to realize the need for effective preventative measures as suggested by the Center for Disease Control.
According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the first documented case in the United States was reported early this year. On January 19, 2020 a 35-year-old man presented to an urgent care clinic in Snohomish County, Washington, with a 4-day history of cough and subjective fever. On checking into the clinic, the patient put on a mask in the waiting room. After waiting approximately 20 minutes, he was taken into an examination room and underwent evaluation by a provider. He disclosed that he had returned to Washington State on January 15 after traveling to visit family in Wuhan, China. The patient stated that he had seen a health alert from the...
Coronavirus, past time to get serious
