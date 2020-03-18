The pursuit of toilet paper

I’ve lived on this earthly plain for 71 years now and never once have I seen anything close to the current corona virus debacle. Over the years, we’ve closed schools to allow flu viruses to abate. We’ve worried about various illnesses and thought we’d have to close, but much of this country from sea to shining sea is now shut down. The President, Vice-President, governors, and most elected officials are sincerely working to contain this illness, but we the people, what are we doing? We’re fighting over toilet paper.
Last Thursday, as I was leaving the house to go teach my early morning class, Larry called out that I might want to pick up some toilet paper. We had two rolls left.
“Sure,” I yelled, as I ran out the back door. “No problem.”
Boy was I ever wrong.
After class, I ran some errands in town and ducked into Walmart on my way home. Imagine my shock when I discovered the toilet paper aisle bare. I walked all up and down the aisle three times, checking behind paper towels and up top. Nothing. Maybe they’d rearranged the store. Stranger things have happened. As I started to leave, I happened to see a nine-roll pack that had fallen over on its side on the top shelf. If I weren’t tall, I’d never have seen it. I grabbed it and headed for check out.
As I hiked the two miles from the empty toilet paper aisle to the cashier up front, my mind started working frantically. Obviously, I knew about the corona virus. Who didn’t? But what on earth did toilet paper have to do with this virus? Had they discovered...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
