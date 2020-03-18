Clark Wilton “C. W.” Sikes, 65, of Baxley passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Mr. Sikes was born June 28, 1954 in Tattnall County to the late Henry Ulan Sikes and the late Tyra Mae Oliver Sikes. He was a very talented custom furniture maker and the owner and operator of Somewhat Unlimited. He made custom furniture for many top designers and his work was featured in several magazines, including House Beautiful. Mr. Sikes was greatly loved by his family and friends and will be sorely missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Uland Sikes.
Survivors include his son, Chris Tanner of Cambridge, MA; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Monie and Joe Kersey of Cleveland and Kathy and Reggie Tillman of Baxley. Several nephews and two grand nieces also survive.
Memorial services were held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Forehand, Chris Tanner, Joe Kersey and Mark Toole officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
CLARK WILTON “C. W.” SIKES
