CARLOS THOMAS “TODD” ODOM

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, March 18. 2020
Comments (0)
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Carlos Thomas “Todd” Odom Jr., 20, who passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Todd was a lifelong resident of Appling County; a great son and great brother and the life of the party who was liked by many and loved by all.

Surviving is his mother, Stacy Acker Smith (Katherine) of Baxley; father, Carlos Thomas Odom Sr. (Mary) of Rutledge; seven siblings, Specialist Timothy J. Acker of Baxley, Makayla Thompson (Tucker) of Glennville, Hannah Elrod of Cumming, Justin Frick, Emily Frick, Thomas Odom and Carlee Odom all of Rutledge; grandparents, Steve Hicks (Linda) of Monroe and Judy Smith of Baxley; aunts and uncles, Bubba Acker (Virginia) of Monroe, Sam Acker of Wyoming, Heather Shuttlesworth (Kim) of Baxley, Wilma Smith of Baxley, Ben Odom, Victoria May and Jonathan Odom all of Monroe, April Mills of Lawrenceville, Mark Hicks of Cumming and Matt Hickes of Calhoun; and other family also survive.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Michael Beecher officiating. Eulogies were given by Specialist Timothy Acker and Steve Hicks.

Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.

Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the funeral home chapel.

Active Pallbearers were Doyle Acker, Chad Doty, Heather Shuttlesworth, Kyle Thornton, Dakota Gribble and Justin Frick.

Honorary Pallbearers were Nicole, Brandon, Carly, Hannah, Payton, Little Austin, Dakota, Kyle, Joe, Chevy, Knox, Hope, Chad and all friends in attendance.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Carlos Thomas “Todd” Odom Jr.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner