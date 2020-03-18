Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Carlos Thomas “Todd” Odom Jr., 20, who passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Todd was a lifelong resident of Appling County; a great son and great brother and the life of the party who was liked by many and loved by all.
Surviving is his mother, Stacy Acker Smith (Katherine) of Baxley; father, Carlos Thomas Odom Sr. (Mary) of Rutledge; seven siblings, Specialist Timothy J. Acker of Baxley, Makayla Thompson (Tucker) of Glennville, Hannah Elrod of Cumming, Justin Frick, Emily Frick, Thomas Odom and Carlee Odom all of Rutledge; grandparents, Steve Hicks (Linda) of Monroe and Judy Smith of Baxley; aunts and uncles, Bubba Acker (Virginia) of Monroe, Sam Acker of Wyoming, Heather Shuttlesworth (Kim) of Baxley, Wilma Smith of Baxley, Ben Odom, Victoria May and Jonathan Odom all of Monroe, April Mills of Lawrenceville, Mark Hicks of Cumming and Matt Hickes of Calhoun; and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Michael Beecher officiating. Eulogies were given by Specialist Timothy Acker and Steve Hicks.
Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the funeral home chapel.
Active Pallbearers were Doyle Acker, Chad Doty, Heather Shuttlesworth, Kyle Thornton, Dakota Gribble and Justin Frick.
Honorary Pallbearers were Nicole, Brandon, Carly, Hannah, Payton, Little Austin, Dakota, Kyle, Joe, Chevy, Knox, Hope, Chad and all friends in attendance.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Carlos Thomas “Todd” Odom Jr.
CARLOS THOMAS “TODD” ODOM
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)