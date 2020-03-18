Ronald Wayne Lewis, 73, of Ellabell passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Lewis was born December 5, 1946 in Chatham County to the late Donald Milton Lewis and the late Dorothy Mae Lovett Lewis. He served in the United States Army Reserves and was a retired Iron worker for Mahaney Construction Company. Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Lewis.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Joyce Carolyn Lewis of Baxley; son and daughter in law, Barry and Lori Ann Lewis of Baxley; sisters, Debbie Hickox and Pamela Shumans both of Statesboro; brothers, Larry Lewis, Lee Lewis, Jimmy Lewis, Ricky Lewis, Stephen Lewis and David Lewis all of Savannah; grandchildren, Kayla and Austin Carter and Parker Wayne Lewis; and a great grandson, Lewis Ace Carter.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Altamaha Baptist Church with the Rev. Ryan Lamb officiating.
Interment followed in Altamaha Baptist Church Cemetery.
Musical selections were rendered by Lori Ann Lewis and Kayla Carter.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
