Wednesday, March 18. 2020
Bessie Lou Hand, 91, of Baxley, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Hand was born May 21, 1928 in Appling County to the late Ivey David “Boss” Mincey and the late Agnes Crosby Mincey.  She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Hiram Hovis Hand, sisters, Isabell Kersey and Idell Kirkland and a brother, Cecil Mincey.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Bertha Mae Hand, Linda Sue and Dale Walker, Katheren and Frankie Giddens and Nancy and Alan Larsen all of Baxley; sons and daughters-in-law, Junior and Faye Hand of Hazlehurst, John and Pam Hand, Carlis and Anita Hand and Carroll and Jannie Hand all of Baxley; sisters, Adele Reliford of Baxley, Etta Faye Morris of Scotland and Nina Mae Miller of Baxley; brother, Pat Mincey of Baxley. Sixteen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Mitchell Jones and Rev. Darren “Buckwheat” Jackson officiating.

Interment followed in Philadelphia Methodist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Dustin Larsen, Joshua Giddens, McKenley Hand, Owen Herrington, George Hand John Ross Hand and George Herrington.

Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Pumpell and staff and CHSGA Nurse.

Musical selections were rendered by Brian Love.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
