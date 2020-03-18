Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Mrs. Margaret W. Gilbert, 69, who passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence under the care of Hospice of South GA. Mrs. Gilbert was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a forty-four-year retiree with the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home, retiring as office manager and a member of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and the Encouragers Sunday School Class. Mrs. Gilbert loved her family, children and had a unique fondness and special gift for growing flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Loleta Hutcheson Weaver Sr., father and mother-in-law, John and Mildred Gilbert and her brother, Glen Weaver.
Surviving are her husband of fifty-one years, Kenneth Gilbert; daughter, Sheri Bragg and fiancé Terry Senters; son, Gary and wife Tracey Gilbert; grandchildren, Madie Bragg, Tucker Gilbert, Charley Gilbert, Kristina Senters, Lia Senters and Lexi Senters; brothers and sisters, Cathy and husband Albert Herrington, Gail and husband Harrell Lynch, Jessie and wife Selena Weaver, Lonnie and wife Camilla Weaver Jr., Kim and wife Tonia Weaver and Carroll and wife Aimee Weaver; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with the Reverend Tommy Daniels and the Reverend Darrell Quinn officiating.
Mrs. Gilbert will lay in state one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday.
Interment followed in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held Thursday evening from 6:00p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory.
Active Pallbearers were, Dale Lynch, Kelly Herrington, Blake Weaver, Tyler Weaver, Rusty Weaver and Don Padrick.
Honorary Pallbearers were the members of the Encouragers Sunday School Class of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, the staff of Hospice of South Georgia and Dr. Asit Jha and staff.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Building Fund, 9565 Blackshear Hwy. Baxley GA 31513 or the American Cancer Society at www. cancer.org.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Margaret Weaver Gilbert.
MARGARET W. GILBERT
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)