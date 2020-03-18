Deacon Charles William Alderman was born in Appling County on December 9, 1928 to the late Robert and Vina (Neville) Alderman. He attended Appling County School System. After graduation, Charles was drafted in the United States Army in 1952, where he was deployed to support the Korean War. He served with distinction and received an honorable discharge. After his military service, he returned home and attended Savannah State College where he studied to be an electrician and motor mechanic. Once his education was completed, Charles earned various employment opportunities over the years, including working at Cake Master Bakery. During his employment at Cake Master he met and married Florence Hatton and two children were born to this union, Terrell and Michael Alderman. Florence previously had two children, Emanuel and Delphine, which Charles also raised as his own. Later, Charles and Florence moved to New York City where he was employed as a Superintendent of an Apartment Building and then as a supervisor of a grocery store. While there, Charles became a member of the Free Masons. Years later, Charles met and married Bernice Sanders. They later moved back to Baxley and he became employed with Rayonier for several years until his retirement. They remained in Baxley until they were called home to eternal rest.
Charles was a faithful member of Second Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He later moved his membership to First African Missionary Baptist Church, where he was again elected to the Deacon Board.
Charles is survived by his four children: Emanuel Hatton (Evette) of Abingdon, MD, Delphine Hatton of Savannah, Terrell Alderman (Rhonda) of New York City, NY. Michael Alderman of Atlanta; sister, Minnie Barnes of Baxley; sister-in-law, Lena Alderman of Atlanta; grandchildren, Dontrell Hatton of Savannah, Corey Hatton of Brooklyn, NY, Demetrius Hatton of Savannah, Hollie Davis of Kansas City, KS, Alexandria Hatton of Colorado Springs, CO, Frankie King and Nicole King, both of Atlanta, Keshawna Alderman and Terrell Alderman, Jr., both of New York City, NY. He will also be sorely missed by his great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Services were held at First African Missionary Baptist Church on March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Pastor James Hayes officiating and Charles Davis presiding.
Active pallbearers were Curtis Jordan, Norris George, Frankie King, Gary George, Ricky George, Simeon Burkett, Richard Hairston and Reggie Hairston.
Musical selections were rendered by the choir and Deacon Jamie Nails.
Interment followed at Surrency Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Professional services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
