According to a release by the Georgia Secretary of State, the Presidential Preference Primary and Special Election, which includes the Appling Chairman position and a City of Baxley Council position, has been delayed.
“In light of the public health emergency posed by COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, in-person voting presents increased risk to voters and poll workers. Governor Kemp has declared a public health emergency. President Trump has declared a national emergency,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large.”
Special, Presidential Primary Preference election postponed
