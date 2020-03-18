Being a blessing to our children

With the threat of COVID–19, school closings have begun. A lot of parents worry about being able to provide lunch for their children during this time. Local citizen Dezmin Hansley reached out to Baxley Councilwoman Santina Fryer to get the ball rolling for a grab and go station located at the City Gym which will provide Appling County kids a lunch sack. The first day open, 80 children were provided a lunch sack. If supplies permit, they plan to continue this distribution for the duration of the school closure. For information on how you can help our community children with donations of supplies and time, contact Santina Fryer at 912-339-0072 or Dezmin Hansley at 478-335-2729.