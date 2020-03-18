By Mary Ann Ellis
The Appling County Board of Education met for a called meeting Friday afternoon, March 13, to discuss the COVID-19 virus and its effects on the school system.
Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland said that the board has been very proactive as have all the elected officials of the county and city. Administrators have had numerous meetings and discussed the issues. So far, they are recommending the preventative action given by the CDC and the state department of public health that students and staff wash hands for 20 seconds, that the schools clean and disinfect often, that students and teachers avoid touching faces and that they avoid sick people and stay home if sick. The school nurse has been meeting with staff and making recommendations. Daily cleaning has been done on the buses lately, and every bus is equipped with hand sanitizers. Hand washing signs are in bathrooms to remind students. School nurses participated in a Webinar with Governor Kemp, the Department of Public Health, and the Department of Education. Power points have been made available on the internet. ABM has shared the best cleaning practices and as information comes in concerning the virus, it is disseminated immediately. President Trump addressed the nation and Governor Kemp the state with a call to action.
The Call to Action would...
Schools, activities ceased for two weeks
