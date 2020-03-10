Politics is a dirty business. People lie, cheat, and steal to attain a public office, and sometimes I wonder why. Does power corrupt people to such a degree that we no longer recognize them, or is it that politicians must live in glass houses with the Cyclopean eye of the media on them? The minute a person declares himself a candidate for public office, the media rears its ugly hydra heads and begins the attack. Did he spit on his sister back when he was four and she was three? What about in school? What kind of student was he? Did he ever take a drink or smoke a questionable cigarette? Was there a reliable witness? How about a less than reliable one? Maybe I exaggerate a smidgen, but not much. If any suspicious thing exists, they’ll uncover it.
The list of lying politicians is long and never ending. The web of lies surrounding almost all forms of government is sticky and convoluted indeed and appears to spin from many different sources. And then we could mention Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, without even alluding to their particular lies. We, the people, do not forget the most blatant ones.
I think it would be really nice if we had some honest body to monitor our politicians for lies. Notice I said honest. Unfortunately, the mainstream media isn’t very trustworthy either. Many members of the media, too, have been caught...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Lies, lies and more lies!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)