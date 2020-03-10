The Baxley News-Banner learned of a situation last week that was troubling to say the least. A local elected official told me that another elected official told him that The News-Banner misreported or misrepresented what he had said during a recent Appling County Board of Education meeting. When the newspaper learned of this accusation from the official, we immediately filed an open records request for the audio recording from the meeting in question to the board office. The school system informed the newspaper that no audio recording existed since it was a called meeting and not a regular monthly board meeting.
Mary Ann Ellis was the reporter at this particular called meeting and I asked her about what was said and reported during the meeting. Ellis stated that she felt confident in her notes, in what she reported in the newspaper and added that she believed the accusation made by the elected official is false. However, without an audio recording, it is impossible to prove the...
We will report what is said
