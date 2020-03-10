Mary Dorothy Davis Allen, 74, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.
Mrs. Allen was born March 13, 1945, in Savannah, to the late Frances Barton Mixon and the late Alice Eason Mixon. She was a member of Crosby Chapel Church and was a retired cashier at Dwain’s IGA.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her husbands, Dan Davis, Jr. and Zebbie Allen, a brother James Mixon and son in law, Lee Reynolds, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Belinda Gale Reynolds of Baxley; son, Daniel Bartow Davis of Baxley. Grandchildren, Chrisie (Wayne) Waters, Dan Reynolds, Lee (Christa) Reynolds and great grandchildren, Hannah Sickles, Drew Sickles, Kyra Reynolds, Andrew Reynolds and Bentlee McClellan; niece, Alice Johnson of Baxley.
Funeral Services were held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Joey Andrews and Rev. Mitch Jones officiating.
Interment followed in Crosby Chapel Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Mikie Taylor, Mitchell Stidham,Yates Chauncey, Jack Strickland, Shane Branch and Brandon Branch.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Pavilion staff and all friends in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by Sandra Smith.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
