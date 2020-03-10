DOROTHY DAVIS ALLEN

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Tuesday, March 10. 2020
Comments (0)
Mary Dorothy Davis Allen, 74, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Mrs. Allen was born March 13, 1945, in Savannah, to the late Frances Barton Mixon and the late Alice Eason Mixon.  She was a member of Crosby Chapel Church and was a retired cashier at Dwain’s IGA.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her husbands, Dan Davis, Jr. and Zebbie Allen, a brother James Mixon and son in law, Lee Reynolds, Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Belinda Gale Reynolds of Baxley; son, Daniel Bartow Davis of Baxley. Grandchildren, Chrisie (Wayne) Waters, Dan Reynolds, Lee (Christa) Reynolds and great grandchildren, Hannah Sickles, Drew Sickles, Kyra Reynolds, Andrew Reynolds and Bentlee McClellan; niece, Alice Johnson of Baxley.   

Funeral Services were held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Joey Andrews and Rev. Mitch Jones officiating.

Interment followed in Crosby Chapel Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were Mikie Taylor, Mitchell Stidham,Yates Chauncey, Jack Strickland, Shane Branch and Brandon Branch.

Honorary Pallbearers were the Pavilion staff and all friends in attendance.

Musical selections were rendered by Sandra Smith.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner