Appling Healthcare explains measures for coronavirus

Kelly Turner
Tuesday, March 10. 2020
Appling Healthcare is closely monitoring COVID-19 in partnership with local and state health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control. While no cases of COVID-19 have been reported yet in the area, hospital and nursing home officials are taking extra precautions and preventive measures to ensure patients and staff are healthy and safe.

The following procedural changes are in place effective immediately and until further notice:
- Anyone visiting a patient should use the main hospital entrance.
- Anyone visiting a resident in the Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation Pavilion should check in at the front desk of the pavilion. If no one is available at the front desk, visitors should check in at the nurses’ station.
- Visitors under 15 years of age will not be allowed in the hospital or nursing home.
- Visitors to the Emergency Room should be kept to a minimum.

Appling Healthcare is also adding an additional layer of precaution by screening all patients and visitors. This brief process consists of a...

