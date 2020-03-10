By Mary Ann Ellis
“From the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.” Luke 6:45
Baxley’s own Dr. Kandiss Taylor drove to Atlanta on March 4 and qualified for the race for the U.S. Senate to fill Johnny Isakson’s vacant seat. Currently employed as the Student Services Coordinator for the Appling County Board of Education, she’s been with the board of education where she has already been serving the public for the last seventeen years.
This past summer, Taylor and her family went to Washington, D.C. and truly enjoyed the history that fills the city.
They toured all the museums and even had a tour guide from Baxley, Daniel Minchew. That’s when she decided to run for Senate.
“I’m running because I can’t complain about what’s happening in Washington if I’m not willing to do something about it!” Taylor said. “I have such a sense of...
Taylor qualifies for U.S. Senate
