Kandiss Taylor qualifies to run for U.S. Senate

According to a news release issued to The Baxley News-Banner, one of Baxley’s very own qualified today, in Atlanta, to run for the Republican U.S. Senate seat of Johnny Isakson. Senator Isakson announced this past August that he would be resigning from office due to his deteriorating health. Dr. Kandiss Taylor is a Baxley native and is currently employed as an educator with the Appling County Board of Education where she has been for the past 17 years.
Dr. Taylor is the wife of Ryan Taylor who is also an educator, and together, they share three school-aged children. She is passionate about education, mental health, the middle class, fair taxation, small business, gun rights, abortion, rural Georgia, and our farmers.
When asked what made her decide to run, she responded, “I can’t complain about what is going on in Washington, DC if I’m not willing to do something about it. Becoming a senator has always been a huge desire of my heart, and with the unexpected open seat of Senator Isakson, I am seizing the opportunity to serve Georgia as a public servant in a greater capacity.”
Public service is not new to Dr. Taylor. She has served in a public school system as a 3rd grade teacher, school counselor, testing coordinator, student services coordinator, and homeless liaison. “The welfare, education, and safety of our children is of utmost importance to me. I want to see the focus of our government move to issues that matter and impact our daily life. It's time to move away from the influence of special interest groups,” she said.
Kandiss Taylor is running to give Georgia and America an option that is conservative, fair, and middle class.
(Photo - Dr. Kandiss Taylor qualifies in Atlanta on Wednesday)
The News-Banner will have more on this in next week’s printed edition.
