LEGAL NOTICES FOR 3-4-2020

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of TERESA DARLENE CEZAR, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Teresa Darlene Cezar, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 22nd day of January, 2020.
Ellen Creason, Administrator
Estate of Teresa Darlene Cezar
94 Scarlette Drive
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
2/12 – 3/4
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of ESCO HALL JR., deceased
All creditors of the estate of Esco Hall Jr., deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 29th day of January, 2020.
Ora Jene Solomon Hall, Co-Administrator
Regina Hall Summerour, Co-Administrator
Estate of Esco Hall Jr.
381 Middlewoods Drive
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
2/12-3/4
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of DENNIS J. NORRIS, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Dennis J. Norris, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 4th day of February, 2020.
James J. Norris, Administrator
Estate of Dennis J. Norris
2324 McMurry Drive
Powder Springs, Georgia 30127
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
2/12-3/4
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT ELISHA BURKETT
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Robert Elisha Burkett, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 13th day of February, 2020.
Billie C. Burkett, Executrix
956 Phelps Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of HARDEE ALAN AVERETTE, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Hardee Alan Averette, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 4th day of February, 2020.
Christi Starling, Administrator
Estate of Hardee Alan Averette
Fayetteville Street, #314
Raleigh, North Carolina 27601
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
2/12-3/4
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT ALLEN DRAWDY,
DECEASED.
ESTATE NO. 2020-15
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
To whom it may concern: Cynthia Jennie Drawdy has petitioned for Cynthia Jennie Drawdy to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Robert Allen Drawdy deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before March 20, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Ga 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF RANDOLPH E. GOULD, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-21
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Randolph E. Gould has petitioned for Renee G. Newsome to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Randolph E. Gould, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before March 23, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
FEBRUARY 26; MARCH 4, 11 & 18.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF LONNIE JULIAN GIBBS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-20
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Lonnie Julian Gibbs has petitioned for Lonnie Travis Gibbs to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Lonnie Julian Gibbs, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before March 23, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
FEBRUARY 26; MARCH 4, 11, & 18.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF Dwight Donald Johnson, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-17
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Melinda R. Johnson has petitioned for Melinda R. Johnson to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Dwight Donald Johnson, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before 3-23-2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
FEBRUARY 26; MARCH 4, 11 & 18.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCOPORATE
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation that will incorporate “Autism Advocates of Appling County (Inc.)’ have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Nonprofit Incorporation Code. The initial registered office of the incorporation is located at 2426 Lewis Sead Rd. Baxley GA 31513. The initial registered agent for the incorporation is Jessica J. Stone Lamb located at 7092 Nails Ferry Rd., Baxley, GA 31513.
2/26 & 3/4
NOTICE OF INORPORATION
Notice is given that the articles of Incorporation that will incorporate Southern Ground Contracting, LLC have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Company Code. The initial registered office of the Corporation is located at 155 Ranier Street, Baxley Georgia 31513 and its initial registered agent at such address is Shannon King Member.
3/4, 3/11
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF George Madison Daniels, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-19
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Betty Jo. Daniels has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the estate of George Madison Daniels, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before March 20, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
FEBRUARY 26; MARCH 4, 11 & 18.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from CHRISTOPHER A. SMITH to FNB South, dated January 11, 2013 recorded in Deed Book 495, Pages 189-195, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in April, 2020, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land and being in Land Lot 571 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 3.818 acres, more or less, and being Tract A on that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin GRLS No. 2477, dated February 23, 2002 and being recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 16, Page 90, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes.
SUBJECT TO reservations as stated in deed dated February 25, 2002, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court in Appling County, Georgia in Deed Book 357, Page 482.
This being the same property conveyed to Erwin Higgs and Joyce Higgs by deed dated February 25, 2002, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court in Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 357, Page 482
TOGETHER WITH one (1) 1996 General Admiral 16x70 Serial No: GMHG4169611079A
Property address: 280 Acorn LN, Baxley, GA
Map and Parcel # 0030-090J
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated January 11, 2013 in the original principal amount of $28,358.52 and a note date June 16, 2017 in the amount $50,800.32 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Christopher A. Smith
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, 198 W. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia, 31513 phone # 912-367-0200, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 12th day of February, 2020.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Christopher A. Smith
198 W. Parker St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
3/4, 3/11, 3/18, 3/25
NOTICE OF INORPORATION
Notice is given that the articles of Incorporation that will incorporate Hilltop Honey, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Company Code. The initial registered office of the Corporation is located at 5901 HS Hwy 441N, Pearson Georgia 31642 and its initial registered agent at such address is Wade C. Moody President.
3/4, 3/11
Notice is hereby given that UStore ULock Rentals, LLC will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-215 on March 21st 2020 at 10:00 AM at the storage facility located at 371 Luckie Street Baxley, GA 31513.
Unit #B10 belonging to Yolanda Paulk, containing: Boxes, Furniture, Washer
Unit #79 belonging to Omie Scott, containing: Furniture, Washer, Dryer, Boxes
Unit #58 belonging to John Johnson, containing: Boxes, Furniture, Tools
Unit #3 belonging to Stephanie Bryant containing: Deer Heads, Furniture, Boxes.
3/4, 3/11
