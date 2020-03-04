I can’t sing and I can’t play any instrument more complicated than a radio. I don’t paint or create beautiful works of art as some of my friends do. Larry says my driving skills are less than professional, but that I manage to keep the car between the lines most of the time. I do have some talents though. I’m an excellent cook. Just walking in my kitchen when I’m banging the pots and pans together will make your mouth water. I have a knack for teaching; I actually like teenagers. I always feel for the underdog, be that a canine one or a human one. And I know where to put commas and when to use who and whom. However, I am not a doctor or a scientist, and so when the powers that be in Washington, D.C. start talking about this Coronavirus that is threatening to become a pandemic, I get a little uneasy. You see, I am pretty good at words and their meanings. Pandemic is not a pretty word. It’s a bit cacophonous at best, but its meaning is horrendous. The horror, the horror! I know none of my talents will help me or anyone else in this crisis. I must depend on people with different talents.
Merriam-Webster defines pandemic as “occurring over a wide geographic area and affecting an exceptionally high proportion of the population.” The worst of the disastrous predictions we’re hearing on the news talks about decimating the world’s population. The best isn’t pretty either. So, what exactly do we do? Ready, get set, worry. All together now--WORRY! Think of all the things we’ve accomplished by worrying. If that’s our best strategy to fight...
Don’t panic!
