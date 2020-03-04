When insults had class

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, March 4. 2020
A friend stopped by a few days back and introduced me to the following slights. These are truly insults with class, unlike the social media warriors of today who resort to simple retorts like stupid, idiot, racist, etc. My fear for a period of time is that social media is dumbing-down society, and at times, I believe we have arrived. I hope you enjoy these snippets as much as I did.

“He has all the virtues I dislike and none of the vices I admire.” –Winston Churchill

“I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure.” –Clarence Darrow

“He has never been known to use a word that might send a reader to the dictionary.” –William Faulkner (about Ernest Hemingway)

“Poor Faulkner. Does he really think big emotions come from big words?” —Ernest Hemingway (about William Faulkner)

“I’ve had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn’t it.” –Groucho Marx

“I didn’t attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved...

