Ronald J. Bracewell, 55 passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was born in Baxley on October 3, 1964 to John C. Bracewell, Jr. and Grace Flowers Bracewell. Ronald lived in Baxley all of his life and had worked as a paramedic at one time along with owning a pawn shop. Ronald was a loving, son, brother, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children, Rusty (Ashley) Bracewell of Baxley, Dorian Bracewell and Jorja Bracewell, both of Dublin; brother, Charles (Leslie) Bracewell of Baxley; granddaughter, Ragan Bracewell of Baxley and neice, Lexi Hughes of Baxley;
Services will be held at a later date.
Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Bracewell family.
