Maynard R. Wright, 85, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of South Georgia. He was born in Cairo, Georgia August 11, 1934 to Oliver and Edna Gilbert Wright. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a graduate of Chattanooga State Technical Institute with a degree in Nuclear Technology. He retired from Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant in Baxley and was a minister of the Church of Christ, serving churches in Baxley, Glennville and Jesup. He was an Emergency Medical Technician working with EMS for many years. He was a loving caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Wright.
He is survived by his Wife of 60 years, Betty Underwood Wright of Baxley, Children; Alan Wright, of Baxley, Lisa Campbell (Mark) of Warner Robbins, Tammy Copeland (Allen) of Brunswick, Sister; Shirley Donalson, (Walter) of Thomasville, Grandchildren; Mark Campbell, Jr. (Hannah), Jesse Campbell, Cassidy Copeland, Jonah Copeland, Lindsey Copeland, Great Granddaughter; Savannah Campbell.
Visitation was held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Alma Church of Christ, 1840 U.S. Hwy #1 Alma, GA.
Services followed at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at Alma Church of Christ with Brothers Danny Turner, Randy Vaughn, and Robert Gibbons officiating. Burial was held at the Church Cemetery with military honors.
Pallbearers were Mark Campbell, Allen Copeland, Mark Campbell, Jr., Jesse Campbell, Jonah Copeland and Bobby Lairsey
Care and services entrusted to Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville.
MAYNARD R. WRIGHT
