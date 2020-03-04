Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Willie Ina Williams Harper, 94, who passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Memorial Health University in Savannah. Mrs. Harper was a native of Appling County earning a bachelor’s degree in education from the Georgia Teachers College in Statesboro, now Georgia Southern University. Mrs. Harper spent forty-six years in elementary education with the Fernandina Beach and Appling County School Systems. She was a member of the Nassau County Retired Educators and the Appling County Retired Educators; a member of the First Baptist Church of Fernandina Beach and the Zoar Baptist Church.
Mrs. Harper was preceded in death by her husband, James Cleo Harper; parents, Harry Oliver and Elizabeth Johnson Williams; sister, Lillie Maude Williams Barlow; three brothers, Jeff Williams, Richard Williams and Eugene Williams.
Surviving is a sister, Virginia Newmister of Maryland and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Zoar Baptist
Church with Brother Chris Nail and Sister Virginia Herrington officiating.
Interment followed in the Miles Chapel Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Zoar Baptist Church.
Active Pallbearers were Harry Williams, Frankie Williams, Mark Newmister, Terry Williams, Davy Barlow and Roger Branch.
Honorary Pallbearers were the members of the Zoar Baptist Church, Gail Crosby, Vance Faircloth, Joyce Tillman and Johnny and Linda Harper.
The family assembled at the home of Mrs. Harper at 6056 Buckhead Rd.
WILLIE INA WILLIAMS HARPER
