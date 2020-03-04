IMA JEAN WASDIN CHILDRESS

Ima Jean Wasdin Childress, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah after a brief illness.

Jean was born on July 29, 1937 to the late Lige and Myra Lee Liles Wasdin. In her younger years, as a Navy wife, she and her family moved quite frequently as work required. Jean later moved to Juneau, Alaska where she worked as a nurse until her retirement nearly twenty years ago. After retirement, she soon relocated back to her childhood home in Southeast Georgia where she spent her days gardening and learning to crochet. Jean enjoyed collecting and her cooking skills were second to none. She was a long time member of Ritch Baptist Church and in addition to her parents, her brother, Barry Wasdin, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her three sons, David McDaniel of Savannah, Steve Childress of Boulder City, Nevada and Will Childress of Juneau, Alaska and three daughters, Felisa Childsdress of Fairbanks, Alaska, Cindy McCoy of Hillsboro, Oregon and Jenifer Welsh and husband, Mike of Atkinson, Nebraska. Twenty-three grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren with one on the way, a host of extended family members and her beloved canine companion, Daisy also survive.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup where the Reverend Larry Harris officiated. The family received friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Private interment was in Screven City Cemetery.

Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com

Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup.
