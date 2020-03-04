By Mary Ann Ellis
The “Excellence in Education” Banquet was held Tuesday night, February 25, to honor the STAR students and STAR teachers, as well as the Teachers of the Year for each school in the school system. The Professional Association of Educators (PAGE) is the state coordinator and primary sponsor for the STAR program. The Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce co-sponsor the state program. Locally, the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce sponsors this event. Keri Orvin welcomed everyone, and Stewart Reeves gave the invocation. Immediately after dinner, Dr. Scarlett Copeland spoke words of praise for teachers and students and then welcomed Jerome Granade, principal of the Appling Christian Academy, to speak. He introduced the ACA STAR Student Andrea Fernando.
He said, “Andrea is an outstanding and well-rounded young lady. Her shining example and contagious spirit are among her many attributes. However, her most important trait is her faith and belief in Jesus Christ. She lives out her faith through...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Educators, students honored at banquet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)