LEGALS FOR 2-26-2020

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of TERESA DARLENE CEZAR, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Teresa Darlene Cezar, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 22nd day of January, 2020.
Ellen Creason, Administrator
Estate of Teresa Darlene Cezar
94 Scarlette Drive
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
2/12 – 3/4
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of ESCO HALL JR., deceased
All creditors of the estate of Esco Hall Jr., deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 29th day of January, 2020.
Ora Jene Solomon Hall, Co-Administrator
Regina Hall Summerour, Co-Administrator
Estate of Esco Hall Jr.
381 Middlewoods Drive
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
2/12-3/4
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of DENNIS J. NORRIS, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Dennis J. Norris, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 4th day of February, 2020.
James J. Norris, Administrator
Estate of Dennis J. Norris
2324 McMurry Drive
Powder Springs, Georgia 30127
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
2/12-3/4
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate BAXLEY FUNERAL HOME INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 521 Blackshear Highway, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Ora Jene S. Hall.
J. Alexander Johnson
JOHNSONFLOYD LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 366-9000
2/19 & 2/26
Abandoned Motor
Vehicle Notice
Anyone with an ownership interest in a vehicle listed below must contact Donnie Lewis Tire & Brake on or before March 3, 2020
1489 Hatch Pkwy N Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-5214
Vehicle Make: Volkswagon Vehicle Year: 2001 Vehicle Model: Beetle
Vehicle ID # (VIN): 3VWBK21CX1M430119
Vehicle Make: Mazda Vehicle Year: 2000 Vehicle Model: Millenia
Vehicle ID # (VIN): JM1TA2210Y1616136
Vehicle Make: Mazda Vehicle Year: 1992 Vehicle Model: MX5-Miata
Vehicle ID # (VIN): JM1NA3519N0314386
FEBRUARY 19 & 26
WSCG-TV TEXT OF PUBLIC NOTICE
On January 28, 2020, Lowcountry 34 Media, LLC, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission seeking consent to assign the license of digital television station WSCG-TV, Baxley, GA to Radiant Life Ministries, Inc. WSCG’s transmitter site is located at 32-02-46.0 N, 81-20-26.0 W and operates on Channel 34.
The LLC members of Lowcountry 34 Media, LLC, are Janet L. Winemiller and Jeffrey C. Winemiller.
The officers and directors that hold greater than a 10% interest in Radiant Life Ministries, Inc. are: Victoria M. Clark, Thomas C. Nolan, Christina M. Coonce, Garth W. Coonce, Julia A. Nolan and Charles Payne.
A copy of this application is available for public inspection on the FCC’s public inspection website at: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/.
2/19, 2/26
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT ELISHA BURKETT
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Robert Elisha Burkett, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 13th day of February, 2020.
Billie C. Burkett, Executrix
956 Phelps Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of HARDEE ALAN AVERETTE, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Hardee Alan Averette, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 4th day of February, 2020.
Christi Starling, Administrator
Estate of Hardee Alan Averette
Fayetteville Street, #314
Raleigh, North Carolina 27601
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
2/12-3/4
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF Andrew Lee Hood, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-11
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Pearlie Mae Pearsey has petitioned for Pearlie Mae Pearsey to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Andrew Lee Hood, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before March 6, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
February 5, 12, 19 & 26
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
INCLUDING WAIVER OF BOND AND GRANT OF CERTAIN POWERS
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
The Petition of Mary Ann NeSmith to be Administrator of the Estate of Terry Lorenza NeSmith, deceased of said county, has been filed in the Probate Court of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioners have also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before February 28, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
FEBRUARY 5, 12, 19 AND 26
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT ALLEN DRAWDY,
DECEASED.
ESTATE NO. 2020-15
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
To whom it may concern: Cynthia Jennie Drawdy has petitioned for Cynthia Jennie Drawdy to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Robert Allen Drawdy deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before March 20, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Ga 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF RANDOLPH E. GOULD, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-21
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Randolph E. Gould has petitioned for Renee G. Newsome to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Randolph E. Gould, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before March 23, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
FEBRUARY 26; MARCH 4, 11 & 18.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF LONNIE JULIAN GIBBS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-20
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Lonnie Julian Gibbs has petitioned for Lonnie Travis Gibbs to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Lonnie Julian Gibbs, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before March 23, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
FEBRUARY 26; MARCH 4, 11, & 18.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCOPORATE
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation that will incorporate “Autism Advocates of Appling County (Inc.)’ have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Nonprofit Incorporation Code. The initial registered office of the incorporation is located at 2426 Lewis Sead Rd. Baxley GA 31513. The initial registered agent for the incorporation is Jessica J. Stone Lamb located at 7092 Nails Ferry Rd., Baxley, GA 31513.
2/26 & 3/4
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF Dwight Donald Johnson, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-17
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Melinda R. Johnson has petitioned for Melinda R. Johnson to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Dwight Donald Johnson, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before 3-23-2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
FEBRUARY 26; MARCH 4, 11 & 18.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF George Madison Daniels, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-19
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Betty Jo. Daniels has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the estate of George Madison Daniels, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before March 20, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
FEBRUARY 26; MARCH 4, 11 & 18.
