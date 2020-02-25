Last week the House passed the mid-year budget, restoring some of the cuts Governor Kemp had called for. Among the most important were county health departments, support for local libraries, autism treatment, as well as scientists and lab technicians to test rape kits for the GBI crime lab. Speaker David Ralston deserves credit for sticking up for rural Georgia in this budget, and for taking a week from the session to focus on nothing but the budget. That week gave us time to really drill down in the budget to find ways to meet our priorities. For instance, we were able to reallocate money that was unspent due to technology issues that were unresolved, to the areas slated for cuts. Now we begin work on the 2021 Budget. The Governor has called for a six percent reduction in the big budget. The controversy to watch for is Gov. Kemp’s commitment to complete his pledge of a $5,000.00 dollar teacher pay raise and the House Republican Caucus commitment for another income tax cut down to 5.5% from 5.75%. With the current revenue estimate we will not do both. I have never seen the contention between the Executive Branch and the House as intense as it is right now over the budget process.
Seat Belt Fines
Senate Bill 226 would increase the penalty of not wearing a seat belt from $15 to $75. Adult drivers with unbuckled children between the ages of 8 and 17 would face a fine of $125, up from $25. The bill would also eliminate any exceptions, requiring everyone in a vehicle to be strapped in. I thought the original bill was against personal freedom and this bill, as written, is worse.
Surprise Medical Billing
This term refers to an issue that has affected a great many Georgians...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Updated: The People’s House
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)