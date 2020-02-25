Sometimes I hear the name of an Arabic country and become frustrated with myself because I can’t call up an instant mental map with that country on it. My geography skills are weak, but I recognize my weakness and work to improve them. When I am working on American geography, watching the weather channel helps me recall the states up around New York and those mid-western states that I have trouble remembering, but countries—well, that’s another matter. Usually the evening news reporters talk about foreign countries and show maps to help us locate them. Apparently, they know how weak we Americans are in this area. I guess I’m not the only one.
For example, how many Americans know where Turkey is? I don’t mean having some vague idea like over there close to Iraq. Okay, so where’s Iraq?
In 2016, about 600 people between the ages of 18 and 24 were interviewed about geography. Despite the constant coverage of Hurricane Katrina, almost one-third of these young Americans could not locate Louisiana on the map. Half couldn’t find Mississippi.
We did even worse with foreign locations. Six people out of 10 could not find Iraq on a map, according to a Roper poll conducted for National Geographic.
Unfortunately, our ignorance is not limited to geography. We don’t know much about our government either. In 2011 Newsweek gave 1,000 Americans the U.S. Citizenship Test--38 per cent...
Where in the world is Afghanistan and who is your senator?
