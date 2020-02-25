Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Mr. Alfred Charles “AC” Taylor, who passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his residence under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice.
Mr. Taylor served in the United States Army and National Guard for 28 years; served at the Olympics in Atlanta and during the Georgia floods of 1994. He was a committee member of the Appling County Veterans’ Monument, Vietnam Veterans’ Committee and was a Relay for Life Committee Member.
Mr. Taylor was a welder and electrician.
Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his parents, John Oscar Taylor and Drucilla Harrell Taylor; three brothers, Noah Taylor, Odis F. Taylor, and Roy Taylor; two sisters, Lucy Jane Toler and Shirley Taylor.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Gail Taylor; daughter, Angela L “Angie” Taylor, Brenda Taylor and fiancée Dwight Beckworth, one son Charles “Chuck” Taylor, all of Baxley; five grandchildren, Ashley Stapps of Baxley, Aurora Taylor of Atlanta; Cassie Taylor, Emily Taylor and Andrew Taylor all of Baxley; one sister Lillie Mae Wooten of Snipesville; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Rick Brown, Reverend Mitch Jones and Reverend Steve Toler officiating.
Interment followed in the Friendship Congregational Church Cemetery with Military Honors.
Visitation was held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.
Active Pallbearers were members of the Patriot Guard.
Honorary pallbearers were all National Guard members and spouses who served with Mr. Taylor, Appling County Veterans’ Monument committee members, Diane Hallman, Harry and Jill Dasher, Levy Wilkerson, Frank Miles, Sheila Elliot, Regency Care Hospice, Kim Willoughby, Vivian Snead, Jobeana Garrett, Kim Boatright, Christie Taylor, Caroline Anderson, Keisha Peacock, and Millie Alls.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Alfred Charles “A.C.” Taylor.
