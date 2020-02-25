Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Stevie Turner, 57, who passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Southside Medical Center in Jacksonville after a short illness. Stevie was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County, a retired farmer and a member of Celebration Family Church.
Surviving is his wife, Brenda Carter Turner; daughter, April and husband Jason Carter; grandchildren, Brantley and Brackson Carter; parents, James Edward and Gwen Turner; sister, Tammy and husband Randy Weaver; niece and nephew, Kristin Tomberlin and Kevin and wife Megan Weaver; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. from the Celebration Family Church with the Reverend Robbie Tomberlin officiating.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the Celebration Family Church.
Private family interment followed.
The family assembled at the home of Mr. James Edward and Gwen Turner at 1825 Hwy. 203 in Baxley.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Stevie Turner.
