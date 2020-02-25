Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Horace Lee Spell, 78, who passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Memorial Health University in Savannah. Mr. Spell was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a forty-five-year retiree of Bax-Steel, a veteran of the Georgia National Guard and a member of the Graham Church of God.
He was preceded in death by a son, Derrick Tyler Spell; parents, Lawton and Hazel Spell and a brother, Melton Spell.
Surviving is his wife of twenty-eight years, Carole Lee Spell of Baxley; children, Brenda and husband Ray Powell of Hazlehurst, Keith and wife Becky Spell of Jesup, Kenneth and wife Edna Lee of Brandon, Mississippi, Selina and husband Lewis Spell and Susan and husband Robby Courson, both of Baxley; eleven grandchildren, Wendy Brewer, Taylor Purvis, Nicholas Spell, Grayson Spell, Hunter Landon, Hannah Courson, Will Courson, Josh Spell, Camron Spell, Jennifer Hester and Chrissy Lee; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lewis and wife Selina Spell and Wendell and wife Debbie Spell, both of Baxley; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Don Dixon and the Reverend Richard Lewis officiating.
Interment followed in the Zoar Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday at the funeral home chapel.
Active pallbearers were Cole Brewer, Karson Galbreath, Randy Spell, Dustin Purvis, Will Courson and Robby Courson.
Honorary Pallbearers were the members of the Graham Church of God and all family and friends in attendance.
The family assembled at the home of Wendell and Debbie Spell at 52 Willard Street in Baxley.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Horace Lee Spell.
HORACE LEE SPELL
