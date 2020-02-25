JOANN CRAVEY CAUSEY

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Tuesday, February 25. 2020
Comments (0)
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Joann Cravey Causey, age 81, who passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Memorial Health University in Savannah. She was a retired cafeteria employee with the Appling County Board of Education and a member of Zoar Baptist Church.

Mrs. Causey was preceded in death by her husband, James C. “Chap” Causey and her parents, W.H. and Charlie Mae Walker Cravey.

Surviving are her four sons, James C. and wife Karen Causey, Mark and wife Debbie Causey, William Albert and wife Liz Causey and Homer Brad and wife Mary Causey; sister, Helen Waters; brothers, W.H. Cravey and John Cravey; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends also survive.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Ron Ross and the Reverend Wayne Williamson officiating.

Interment followed in the Oakview Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation was held Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home chapel.

Active Pallbearers were Colin Causey, Devin Causey, Trevor Causey, William A. Causey III, Richard Waters and Connor Causey.

Honorary Pallbearers were all in attendance.

The family assembled at the home of Mrs. Causey at 597 Sycamore Lane in Baxley.

Nobles Funeral home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Joann Cravey Causey.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner