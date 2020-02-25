Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Joann Cravey Causey, age 81, who passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Memorial Health University in Savannah. She was a retired cafeteria employee with the Appling County Board of Education and a member of Zoar Baptist Church.
Mrs. Causey was preceded in death by her husband, James C. “Chap” Causey and her parents, W.H. and Charlie Mae Walker Cravey.
Surviving are her four sons, James C. and wife Karen Causey, Mark and wife Debbie Causey, William Albert and wife Liz Causey and Homer Brad and wife Mary Causey; sister, Helen Waters; brothers, W.H. Cravey and John Cravey; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Ron Ross and the Reverend Wayne Williamson officiating.
Interment followed in the Oakview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home chapel.
Active Pallbearers were Colin Causey, Devin Causey, Trevor Causey, William A. Causey III, Richard Waters and Connor Causey.
Honorary Pallbearers were all in attendance.
The family assembled at the home of Mrs. Causey at 597 Sycamore Lane in Baxley.
Nobles Funeral home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Joann Cravey Causey.
JOANN CRAVEY CAUSEY
