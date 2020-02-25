ETHERIDGE LOIS CARTER

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Tuesday, February 25. 2020
Comments (0)
Etheridge Lois Carter, 103, was called home by the angels on February 18, 2020.

Lois was born March 23, 1916 in Baxley to Thomas Henry Beecher and Mary Lily Harrison Beecher. She is preceded in death by her parents; ten siblings; husband, Rev. Cecil W. Carter; daughter, Jane Carter Touchton (Lloyd); two grandsons, J. Douglas Branch and J. Michael Howell. She will be remembered for her long, fruitful life, her love for family, church and God. Also for the many delicious meals she enjoyed cooking and serving others.  Lois was a member of Faith Memorial Baptist Church and the Franklin Street Baptist Church.

She is survived by daughter, Joan Branch Touchton (Lloyd); three beloved granddaughters, Melody (Tim), Kathy (Joe), Karen (Bill); grandson Lloyd Touchton (Jeanne); nineteen great grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hardage Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home in Orange Park, FL.

Graveside services followed at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Baxley, at 3:00 p.m.

Local arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home. 
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner