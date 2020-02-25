Etheridge Lois Carter, 103, was called home by the angels on February 18, 2020.
Lois was born March 23, 1916 in Baxley to Thomas Henry Beecher and Mary Lily Harrison Beecher. She is preceded in death by her parents; ten siblings; husband, Rev. Cecil W. Carter; daughter, Jane Carter Touchton (Lloyd); two grandsons, J. Douglas Branch and J. Michael Howell. She will be remembered for her long, fruitful life, her love for family, church and God. Also for the many delicious meals she enjoyed cooking and serving others. Lois was a member of Faith Memorial Baptist Church and the Franklin Street Baptist Church.
She is survived by daughter, Joan Branch Touchton (Lloyd); three beloved granddaughters, Melody (Tim), Kathy (Joe), Karen (Bill); grandson Lloyd Touchton (Jeanne); nineteen great grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hardage Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home in Orange Park, FL.
Graveside services followed at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Baxley, at 3:00 p.m.
Local arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
