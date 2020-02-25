Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Lillie Maude Barlow, 97, who passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Appling Healthcare. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County, a homemaker and a member of Zoar Baptist Church.
Mrs. Barlow was preceded in death by her husband, Mellie Conley Barlow, Jr. and parents, Harry Oliver and Elizabeth Johnson Williams.
Surviving are her two sons, M.C. and wife Ila Jean Barlow and David and Carolyn Barlow, both of Baxley; two sisters, Willie Ina Harper of Baxley and Virginia Newmister of Maryland; five grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Zoar Baptist Church with Sister Virginia Herrington and Brother Chris Nail officiating.
Interment followed in the Zoar Cemetery.
Visitation was held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Zoar Baptist Church.
Active Pallbearers were Terry Williams, Joshua Barlow, Mikel Barlow, Harry Williams, Jeff Williams, Jr., Bryson Swails, Shane Branch and Kyle Evans.
Honorary Pallbearers were Harry “Binkie” Williams, Kim Williams, Gene and Rita Boyette, Leroy and Debbie White, Randy Branch, Ricky Branch, Jackie Branch, Brandon Branch, Allen and Cindy Campbell, Ralph and Lucy Steiger, Matt Hodges and Orita Williams.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Zoar Baptist Church,10170 Zoar Rd. Baxley, GA 31513.
The family assembled at the home of Mrs. Barlow at 6056 Buckhead Rd.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lillie Maude Barlow.
