By Mary Ann Ellis
The year 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Bob’s Do It Best, located on South Main Street in Baxley, Georgia, but it has evolved rather drastically since opening in 1970. Keith Wiggins currently owns the store, but his father and mother opened the business in the old McBride Building where the current Water Works Park sits today. They called it Bob’s Appliance and Service. They sold appliances and serviced them.
“We sold our house when we moved back to Baxley and put all we had into starting the business,” Geri Wiggins said. “We had a hard time of it for quite a while, but we worked hard and made it work. My mother, Merle Baxley, came to the store and answered the phone so I could go to work at the school.”
Later, they moved to the old...
Bob’s celebrates 50 years
