Bob’s celebrates 50 years

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Tuesday, February 25. 2020
Comments (0)
By Mary Ann Ellis

The year 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Bob’s Do It Best, located on South Main Street in Baxley, Georgia, but it has evolved rather drastically since opening in 1970. Keith Wiggins currently owns the store, but his father and mother opened the business in the old McBride Building where the current Water Works Park sits today. They called it Bob’s Appliance and Service. They sold appliances and serviced them.

“We sold our house when we moved back to Baxley and put all we had into starting the business,” Geri Wiggins said. “We had a hard time of it for quite a while, but we worked hard and made it work. My mother, Merle Baxley, came to the store and answered the phone so I could go to work at the school.”

Later, they moved to the old...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner