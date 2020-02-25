Williams performs at Carnegie Hall

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Tuesday, February 25. 2020
Comments (0)
By Mary Ann Ellis

Locally acclaimed musician, David Williams, flew to New York City on February 12 to perform at the GMA (Gospel Music Association) Dove Awards 50th Anniversary Concert at Carnegie Hall. He sang on stage with a 200-member True North Worship Choir and with Dove Award winning artists Donnie McClurkin, Mark Lowry, Russ Taff, Danny Gokey, Natalie Grant, and Hezekiah Walker. Williams’ friend and fellow musician, Jeff Bumgardner of Augusta, conducted the choir. They spent all day Friday and Saturday rehearsing, and David filled in wherever he was needed.

“We flew out of the Augusta airport,” David said. “It was 68 degrees in Augusta when we left and 12 degrees when we landed in New York. That’s cold for this South Georgia boy. I had a time trying to get in and out of Carnegie Hall for rehearsals, too, but when I actually got to play in one of the rehearsal halls,” David said. “it was worth it. What an amazing experience. I can’t begin to describe it.”

David said he’d never...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner