By Mary Ann Ellis
Locally acclaimed musician, David Williams, flew to New York City on February 12 to perform at the GMA (Gospel Music Association) Dove Awards 50th Anniversary Concert at Carnegie Hall. He sang on stage with a 200-member True North Worship Choir and with Dove Award winning artists Donnie McClurkin, Mark Lowry, Russ Taff, Danny Gokey, Natalie Grant, and Hezekiah Walker. Williams’ friend and fellow musician, Jeff Bumgardner of Augusta, conducted the choir. They spent all day Friday and Saturday rehearsing, and David filled in wherever he was needed.
“We flew out of the Augusta airport,” David said. “It was 68 degrees in Augusta when we left and 12 degrees when we landed in New York. That’s cold for this South Georgia boy. I had a time trying to get in and out of Carnegie Hall for rehearsals, too, but when I actually got to play in one of the rehearsal halls,” David said. “it was worth it. What an amazing experience. I can’t begin to describe it.”
David said he’d never...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Williams performs at Carnegie Hall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)