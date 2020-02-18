Love or hate him, his policies are working

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Columns
Tuesday, February 18. 2020
Comments (0)
Whether you love or hate President Donald Trump, I believe most would have to agree that his policies along the southern border of this country are beginning to curb the influx of illegal immigration. According to Homeland Security, border arrests have continued to drop month after month and the Border Patrol’s 29,900 arrests along the southwest border is the lowest number in two years. For the past eight months, fewer and fewer illegals have been trying to cross the U.S./Mexico border.

In addition, the Trump administration announced last week it would be deploying additional specially trained officers into...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner